Lockheed Martin pays $320K for labor violations at Florida office

click image
-
By Coolcaesar via Wikimedia Commons
-
Lockheed Martin Bethesda headquarters
Lockheed Martin had to hand over $327,271 in back pay to employees after federal investigators found labor violations at a location in the Panhandle.
The Maryland-based security and aerospace company paid damages to 20 employees at its Crestview worksite after violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor
.
The company didn't keep an accurate payroll record, and classified employees as exempt from the labor act's overtime requirement when they should have received overtime pay.
Lockheed Martin also fell below salaried workers below the hourly rates and fringed benefits required for workers on the company's contact with the U.S. Department of Defense.
A prepared statement from Wage and Hour Division District Director Daniel White pointed out employers' misunderstanding surrounding certain labor laws.
"Paying employees a fixed salary does not necessarily mean that they are not entitled to overtime," White said in a press release. "Employers need to understand their responsibilities and ensure their pay practices comply with the law. The Wage and Hour Division works to ensure employees receive the wages they have rightfully earned, and we encourage all employers to reach out to us and use the variety of tools we offer."
We reached out to Lockheed Martin for comment but have not yet heard back.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.