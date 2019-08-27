Florida lawmakers try again for 100-percent clean energy by 2050

“Floridians are already feeling the effects of a warmer world,” Eskamani said in a press release. “From mosquitoes and hurricanes to harmful algal blooms and sea level rise— Florida has a lot to lose if climate change goes unchecked and one of the most important ways to curb the impact of climate change and to build a more resilient state is through transitioning to 100%
Thrilled to refile our 100% #RenewableEnergy Goals Bill w/@JoseJavierJJR! Passing this shows our state's commitment to protecting public health & sets a bold agenda to foster the growth of green jobs-- let’s tell the world that FL is ready for the future! https://t.co/i9XnFOdnuO pic.twitter.com/7lNXph538K— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 27, 2019
"Florida is far too reliant on energy sources that pollute our air and water and our state desperately needs an aggressive plan to change that," Rodriguez said in a press release. "Inaction fails Floridians, hurting our health, our economy and our precious ecosystems; and as ground zero when it comes to sea level rise we also need to take responsibility for tackling not just the effects but our contribution to the CAUSES of climate change."
Again I am filing proposed legislation for 100% renewable energy by 2050 w @AnnaForFlorida because “inaction fails Floridians, hurting our health, our economy and our precious ecosystems; and as ground zero when it comes to sea level rise, we also need to take responsibility" https://t.co/2241HXJE7b— José Javier Rodríguez (@JoseJavierJJR) August 27, 2019
