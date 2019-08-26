Tropical Storm Dorian rolling toward Caribbean, may weaken over Hispaniola before reaching Florida

click to enlarge photo via National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm #Dorian continues to move toward the Windward Islands. Here are the 11 am AST Aug 26th Key Messages. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/SdxmKx3nNM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2019

Tropical Storm Dorian is set to hit the Caribbean, but it's not certain how it will impact Florida.The storm is set to hit Monday night and Tuesday, with a Hurricane watch issued for St. Lucia, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center."Any potential impacts from Dorian in the Bahamas and Florida this week are highly uncertain, given the potential for the system to interact with the high terrain of Hispaniola," the National Hurricane Center stated.The larger islands of the Lesser Antilles could experience hurricane conditions, meteorologists stated. Three to eight inches of rain is projected in Barbados and from Martinique to Saint Vincent.There are also greater risks for direct impact in Puerto Rico, according to the center.