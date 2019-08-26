Bloggytown

Monday, August 26, 2019

Mills 50 Japanese pub Tori Tori opening 'in the coming weeks'

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 6:33 PM

click to enlarge Tori Tori on Monday, where paper signs indicate a private event is happening inside - PHOTO BY JENNA LYONS
  • Photo by Jenna Lyons
  • Tori Tori on Monday, where paper signs indicate a private event is happening inside
At long last, is Tori Tori finally about to open its doors?

The first sign was a private party in the space over the weekend. New restaurants often hold "soft openings" to test the kitchen and service staff with a roomful of family and friends, but the exact nature of the event is still unknown.

The second sign is a Facebook post on Monday, saying "exclusive invites dropping tonight for a sneak peak before we open to the public in the coming weeks. 👀👀 ••• ( toritoripub.com )" – for those who join their website mailing list.
The long-awaited Japanese pub will be a first in Mills 50, and will be located next to King Bao at 720 N. Mills Ave. We've reached out to Tori Tori and await a response.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

