Lake Nona to launch Central Florida's first autonomous shuttle busses

Two autonomous Beep shuttles will operate on a fixed route between two Lake Nona locations.
On Sept. 4, Lake Nona will host elected officials and members of the press for an official launch of their autonomous-vehicle routes.
Two autonomous shuttles will operate on the same fixed route between Lake Nona Town Center (where the Pixon Apartments are located) and Laureate Park Village Center, where the event will take place.
"Lake Nona has engaged Beep to bring the region’s first autonomous shuttles to our community," says Lake Nona's website.
Each shuttle holds up to 10 passengers and will operate at a maximum speed of 15 mph. Called "Move Nona," the shuttles are operated by Beep and manufactured by NAVYA.
Though the shuttles are driverless, a Beep attendant will initially accompany the shuttles until the laws requiring attendants change. The shuttles will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The pickup and drop-off spots are the only places to board or exit the shuttles, as they cannot be hailed like a cab.
At first, the rides will be free, paid for by Lake Nona.
The Sept. 4 event will include executives from Lake Nona, Beep, and NAVYA, along with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.
For more details on the shuttle service, visit: www.lakenona.com/live/community/move-nona.
