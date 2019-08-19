Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 19, 2019

Bloggytown

Puerto Rican nurses in Florida say their boss threatened to fire them for speaking Spanish

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RICARDO DOMINGUEZ ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Ricardo Dominguez on Unsplash
A group of Puerto Rican nurses with the Department of Health in Polk County say they have been threatened with termination for speaking Spanish on the job.

The seven nurses work at the Haines City clinic, and, ironically enough, were actually hired because they were bilingual, according to a press release sent out by Orlando-based community organizer Krizia Lopez Arce.

Mairylí Miranda, a nurse who has lived in Florida for 15 years, said in a prepared statement they made sure to speak in English with those who do not understand Spanish.

"We speak in English to the monolingual patients and staff, but we speak Spanish with each other because we think in Spanish. But one day they gathered us all together and warned us that if we continued to do so, we would be fired," Miranda, a San Juan native, said. "But there is no law that bans us from speaking Spanish."



In response, the nurses filed a complaint with human resources at the clinic and wrote a letter to the Health Department headquarters in Tallahassee. Officials with the health department have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Community organizer Krizia Lopez Arce is gathering Latinx organizations for a press conference Monday evening at Wilson Park in Davenport condemning health officials. Alianza for Progress, Boricua Vota and Boricuas de Corazón are among the groups to be present.

Lopez Arce said Frances Santiago, a Kissimmee woman who was asked to take down a Puerto Rico flag outside her home, will also be present.

Lopez Arce cited Santiago's case as just the latest instance of the community feeling under attack.

"For me as, a Puerto Rican woman here, it’s so disgusting because we’re American citizens too," Lopez Arce said by phone Monday. "We always feel rejected in every way. In every place that we go. We need to keep fighting for good treatment."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld appears to move focus from captive-animal shows to coasters and thrill rides Read More

  2. Florida teacher removed after viral whiteboard rant against students who don't stand for the pledge Read More

  3. Dark Horizon brings legendary haunting team to Orlando for a Florida-themed horror house Read More

  4. Disney World’s new discount ticket 'deal' keeps you out of the parks until they're absolutely packed Read More

  5. Movement against Orlando Pulse museum gains momentum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation