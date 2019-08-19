Tip Jar

Monday, August 19, 2019

Farewell to Habit burger: all Orlando locations closed this weekend

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HABIT BURGER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Habit Burger/Facebook
If you were a regular at the Habit Burger Grill, looks you're gonna have to kick the habit.

The California-based burger chain just closed down its three Orlando-area locations on Sunday, representatives confirmed.

Those locations are/were:
  • 2205 S. Orange Ave., Orlando
  • 4706 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando
  • N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
CEO Russ Bendel said in a prepared statement that there was a"transition plan for all those involved."

"The decision to close three Orlando restaurants was based on their business performance," Bendel said in the statement. "It was a difficult decision as our teams did an amazing job running the restaurants and serving our customers. We are grateful to all of the guests who supported our brand over the last few years."



The Orlando spots are officially off the company website, with its Palm Beach Gardens sites now listed as the nearest locations.

