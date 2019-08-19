Monday, August 19, 2019
Collective Soul announce November show in Orlando
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 2:22 PM
Photo via Collective Soul/Facebook
Atlanta alt-rockers Collective Soul
released new album Blood
earlier this summer and are currently on their "Now's the Time" tour
road-testing these new songs. The current leg of this tour may have missed the City Beautiful, but it looks as though the band is coming back around in late November to satisfy the faithful.
Collective Soul play the Hard Rock Live
on Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23.
