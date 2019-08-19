The Heard

Monday, August 19, 2019

Collective Soul announce November show in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 2:22 PM

click image PHOTO VIA COLLECTIVE SOUL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Collective Soul/Facebook
Atlanta alt-rockers Collective Soul released new album Blood earlier this summer and are currently on their "Now's  the Time" tour road-testing these new songs. The current leg of this tour may have missed the City Beautiful, but it looks as though the band is coming back around in late November to satisfy the faithful.

Collective Soul play the Hard Rock Live on Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23.


