Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Orlando Hooters to host all-you-can-eat event with champion wing eater

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 5:09 PM

Champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut, hoisting a Photoshopped chicken wing
  • Image courtesy of Hooters. Thanks a lot.
  • Champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut, hoisting a Photoshopped chicken wing
Roll out to International Drive if you'd like to celebrate two American pastimes: overeating for absolutely no reason and kicking back at classy establishments like Hooters.

There's an all-you-can-eat deal at participating Hooters across the country until Sept. 9 for $15.99 per person. To celebrate here in Orlando, "Major League Eating Champion" Joey Chestnut will be doing a meet and greet at the I-Drive Hooters, located at 18801 International Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 22.

A Hooters press release hints that guests might be able to battle Chestnut in a wing-eating challenge, or just watch the NFL pre-season game between the Jaguars and the Dolphins playing in the background.

