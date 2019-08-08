The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 8, 2019

The Heard

Reggae-rockers Rebelution to play Cocoa Riverfront Park next week

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PRESS HERE PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo via Press Here Productions
As a last summer fling, Californian reggae-rock band Rebelution are brining their Good Vibes Summer Tour to Cocoa next week. The band are still touring behind their 2018 opus Free Reign. This Friday show in Cocoa is one of the last five shows on a tour that's beyond going since June, so expect to see the band at their most road-honed.

Rebelution, Protoje and Collie Buddz and more play Cocoa Riverfront Park on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. The Velocicoaster might be Orlando's next big thrill ride Read More

  4. Florida Congressman doesn’t like being called an 'idiot' for climate-change denial Read More

  5. Orange County Regional History Center lets you take a piece of (fake) history home at their Floridiana Auction Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation