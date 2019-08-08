Thursday, August 8, 2019
Reggae-rockers Rebelution to play Cocoa Riverfront Park next week
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:04 PM
As a last summer fling, Californian reggae-rock band Rebelution
are brining their Good Vibes Summer Tour
to Cocoa next week. The band are still touring behind their 2018 opus Free Reign.
This Friday show in Cocoa is one of the last five shows on a tour that's beyond going since June
, so expect to see the band at their most road-honed.
Rebelution, Protoje and Collie Buddz and more play Cocoa Riverfront Park
on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
