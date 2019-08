Central Florida Furries finally get a judgment-free weekend at Megaplex convention

click to enlarge

Megaplex: The Greatest Escape @ Caribe Royale Orlando 8101 World Center Drive I-DriveUniversal Orlando, FL When: Aug. 8-11 Price: $15-$55

Furries – people who are into anthropomorphic animals, whether sexually or just as an idealized alter ego – take a lot of shit from the mainstream; it’s often assumed that anyone with a “fursona” is some sort of sexual deviant. This weekend, though, they get to gather in peace and let their fur flags fly at Megaplex, a weekend convention featuring furry-focused vendors, games, costume parades, karaoke, stand-up comedy and late-night dances. Most importantly, no one’s around to yuck their yum.Thursday-Sunday; Caribe Royale Orlando, 8101 World Center Drive; $15-$55; megaplexcon.org