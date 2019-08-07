The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Gist

Central Florida Furries finally get a judgment-free weekend at Megaplex convention

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge drink-furry-convention-adobestock_67426889.jpeg
Furries – people who are into anthropomorphic animals, whether sexually or just as an idealized alter ego – take a lot of shit from the mainstream; it’s often assumed that anyone with a “fursona” is some sort of sexual deviant. This weekend, though, they get to gather in peace and let their fur flags fly at Megaplex, a weekend convention featuring furry-focused vendors, games, costume parades, karaoke, stand-up comedy and late-night dances. Most importantly, no one’s around to yuck their yum.

Thursday-Sunday; Caribe Royale Orlando, 8101 World Center Drive; $15-$55; megaplexcon.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Megaplex: The Greatest Escape
@ Caribe Royale Orlando
8101 World Center Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Aug. 8-11
Price: $15-$55
Events
Map
Location Details Caribe Royale Resort Suites Hotel
8101 World Center Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
(238) 800-0
Hotel
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Megaplex: The Greatest Escape @ Caribe Royale Orlando

    • Aug. 8-11 $15-$55

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  4. Central Florida attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 Read More

  5. Theme parks top the list of places to avoid, as Venezuela and Uruguay warn against U.S. travel Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation