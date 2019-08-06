The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The Gist

This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA WIEGAND.WATERRIDES/YOUTUBE
  • Image via Wiegand.waterrides/YouTube
German water slide design firm Wiegand.waterrides GmbH are known for their groundbreaking designs, including the wild Slidewheel. Now the company is making waves with a new concept, developed in partnership with Up and Down Engineering, billed as the "world's first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide."

The Slide Coaster provides a launch start that replaces the need for lift hills or boarding stations located at the top of tall towers. Staircases are one of the biggest complaints water parks face, with abundant creative workarounds like Blizzard Beach's ski lifts, to water elevators, to water coasters that use jets to push riders uphill.
Pitched as a dueling slide, Wiegand states that the concept has an hourly capacity of 720 riders. There are a number of safety concerns still surrounding the idea, the first being it simply looks terrifying.

Wiegand has only shared computer renderings of the concept, far from being realized, but the Slide Coaster does present a unique solution to the problem of lift hills and staircases. 
click to enlarge The Slidewheel spinning water slide, another design by Wiegand.waterrides GmbH - IMAGE VIA WIEGAND.WATERRIDES/YOUTUBE
  • Image via Wiegand.waterrides/YouTube
  • The Slidewheel spinning water slide, another design by Wiegand.waterrides GmbH


This new concept is similar to the water coasters, but instead of relying on water jets or lift hills via belts the Slide Coaster has a roller coaster-like track that runs parallel to the water slide. The specially designed rafts seat two guests each and have a large wedge behind the rear seat. A sled trolley on the roller coaster track has an arm that lowers and uses the wedge to push the raft forward up to speeds of more than 39 miles per hour.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA WIEGAND.WATERRIDES/YOUTUBE
  • Image via Wiegand.waterrides/YouTube
No potential locations for the new concept have yet to be shared. Like many possible rides, this looks like one likely piece of a larger concept that can make water rides more thrilling while making them more accessible by removing the large towers many now feature.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA WIEGAND.WATERRIDES/YOUTUBE
  • Image via Wiegand.waterrides/YouTube
As with many ideas, more details on this concept should be shared closer to the IAAPA Expo, the attractions industry's signature annual convention, this November. We will bring you the details if we hear about a future location.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  2. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  3. Man who threatened to shoot up a Florida Walmart on Sunday was 'intrigued' by recent mass shootings Read More

  4. Lakeside Orlando restaurant Mesa21 in Ivanhoe Village has closed Read More

  5. Florida’s attorney general sends her condolences, while also trying to squash a vote banning assault weapons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation