Central Florida Attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020

Central Florida Attorney John Morgan — who keeps on calling himself “Pot Daddy” for some reason — announced that he’s backing legalization of recreational marijuana on the state’s 2020 ballot.
He took to Twitter to tweet support of such a measure, adding he’s “too old to care.”
Morgan, who noted he’s already collecting signatures to put his $15 dollar minimum wage initiative on the 2020 ballot, said he thinks "there is money" to get recreational use legalized.
This all comes a few days after Florida Politics pointed out
there’s a new political committee pushing for recreational marijuana legalization, called Make It Legal Florida.
The state appears to be heading in that direction. Back in February, Reps. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, and Michael Grieco, D-Miami Beach, filed a bill that would have allowed people who are 21 years old and above to "use, possess and transport" up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and have marijuana accessories. It died in the criminal justice subcommittee in May, but still, Greico predicted in back then that marijuana would find it’s way to voters in November.
“With bipartisan efforts in criminal justice reform reaching new levels this year, it is the right time for Florida to start having a real conversation about legalizing marijuana for adult use," Grieco had said in a statement. "It's coming one way or another, either by a 2020/2022 ballot measure or from us here in the legislature. … Colorado has collected over one billion dollars in taxes from marijuana sales since 2014, so imagine what bigger, sunnier Florida could do."
This Monday, State Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, filed legislation aiming to decriminalize possession of certain amounts of marijuana.
And it seems Floridians themselves are warming up to the idea, too.
“Florida voters support 65 - 30 percent, an all-time high in the state, allowing adults to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” according to a Quinnipiac poll released in June.
