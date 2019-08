Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy drink hawker

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

@realDonaldTrump Your brilliance has fueled the most epic turn of events in the history of politics. God bless the inevitable – Trump wins! — Jack Owoc (@BangEnergyCEO) March 14, 2016

click to enlarge

The latest fundraising numbers are out for pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, and they tell an interesting tale.Vital Pharmaceuticals, a Weston-based company and parent company of the Energy drink Bang, donated $250,000 to America First Action The energy drink is known for aggressive self-marketing, a boob-filled Instagram feed, and various lawsuits over unsupported scientific claims and trademark infringement. Bang Energy CEO and Fort Lauderdale resident Jack Owoc is a vocal Trump supporter.In March 2016, Owoc tweeted support of the then presidential candidate, posting, "Your brilliance has fueled the most epic turn of events in the history of politics. God bless the inevitable – Trump wins!"This makes sense considering he also hangs out with Donald Trump Jr.The president's oldest son tagged Owoc in a post describing a fishing outing they went on back in March.To complete the circle, there's a photo of Owoc and his wife Meg celebrating Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday with her boyfriend, Trump Jr. Guilfoyle works at the PAC in question, America First Action.Besides all that, Bang Energy in and of itself has a weird history. It's being sued by Monster Energy drink , for one, on false advertising claims. While Bang claims to be a healthy fitness drink with a "super creatine" compound, Monster is alleging it's not scientifically proven that super creatine does anything, nor is actual creatine present in the beverage.In a super strange YouTube video Owoc says the components in the energy drink have can even cure forms of dementia, specifically naming Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s.