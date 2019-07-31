Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley and novelist Shane Hinton to read at 'Venus and the Radio'

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Orlando City Council
-
Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley
Poets, literary lovers and musicians rejoice, as Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley
and novelist Shane Hinton
will be reading from their most recent books at the "Venus and the Radio" event with the live music accompaniment of Holly Cordero, Charlie Griffin, Mark Piszczek and Timothy Stulman.
The reading will take place at Timucua
at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Susan Lilley, known for her Venus in Retrograde
poems, will voice the stories of her life as a young girl and journey to becoming a woman. Hinton will discuss realism and other concepts within his post-apocalyptic novel Radio Dark.
The audience can expect to cry, laugh, and dance right along with the authors, as Cordero's bass and Griffin's guitar provide accompaniment and a few surprises.
Tickets are $10.
Visit or call Timucua at 321-234-3985 for more information.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.