Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley and novelist Shane Hinton to read at 'Venus and the Radio'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley - PHOTO VIA ORLANDO CITY COUNCIL
  • Photo via Orlando City Council
  • Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley
Poets, literary lovers and musicians rejoice, as Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley and novelist Shane Hinton will be reading from their most recent books at the "Venus and the Radio" event with the live music accompaniment of Holly Cordero, Charlie Griffin, Mark Piszczek and Timothy Stulman.

The reading will take place at Timucua at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Susan Lilley, known for her Venus in Retrograde poems, will voice the stories of her life as a young girl and journey to becoming a woman. Hinton will discuss realism and other concepts within his post-apocalyptic novel Radio Dark.

The audience can expect to cry, laugh, and dance right along with the authors, as Cordero's bass and Griffin's guitar provide accompaniment and a few surprises.



Tickets are $10. Visit or call Timucua at 321-234-3985 for more information.

