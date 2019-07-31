Oakland's Planet Booty is out to get everyone at Will's Pub to clap those cheeks

click to enlarge
They may wear their love of sex and comedy proudly on their shoulders, but Planet Booty loves getting a crowd moving and sweating even more. The trio from Oakland, California, have a slew of ridiculously oversexed YouTube music videos for tracks like “Das Booty” and “Junk in the Trunk” that show a love for everything from 2 Live Crew sex raps, Miami bass, New Orleans bounce and Peter Frampton-esque talkboxes to straight-up disco. It’s a combination that’s nigh-irresistible on the dancefloor, but paired with openers like the raunch queen Luscious Lisa and rappers Bleubird and Rickolus’ Hurricane Party project, this becomes one of the hottest parties of the summer. Get naked.
with Hurricane Party, Luscious Lisa | 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Orange Ave. | willspub.org
| $12-$15
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.
Price:
$12-$15
Concerts/Events