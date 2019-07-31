The Heard

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Heard

Oakland's Planet Booty is out to get everyone at Will's Pub to clap those cheeks

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM

They may wear their love of sex and comedy proudly on their shoulders, but Planet Booty loves getting a crowd moving and sweating even more. The trio from Oakland, California, have a slew of ridiculously oversexed YouTube music videos for tracks like “Das Booty” and “Junk in the Trunk” that show a love for everything from 2 Live Crew sex raps, Miami bass, New Orleans bounce and Peter Frampton-esque talkboxes to straight-up disco. It’s a combination that’s nigh-irresistible on the dancefloor, but paired with openers like the raunch queen Luscious Lisa and rappers Bleubird and Rickolus’ Hurricane Party project, this becomes one of the hottest parties of the summer. Get naked.

with Hurricane Party, Luscious Lisa | 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Orange Ave. | willspub.org | $12-$15

