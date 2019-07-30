Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Tip Jar

Orange County Brewers moves from downtown Orlando to Lake Mary

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 2:50 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY BREWERS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Orange County Brewers/Instagram
After the announcement of their "Brew Theory" event just a year ago, Orange County Brewers is finally giving up on downtown Orlando. OCB is closing its downtown location and moving to Lake Mary after Sunday.

From becoming a home to Behr's Shoes and both a Mini and Fiat dealership before the brewers entered into the picture, the space has seen its fair share of bygone businesses.

The closing announcement came as no surprise to many locals, who have seen businesses come and go over the years in the downtown multi-tenant location.

When Orange County Brewers, a team dedicated to craft beer, opened to the Orlando public in 2017, things seemed to have settled down.



Orange County Brewers got off to a great start with the Orlando Pizza and Wing Co., before replacing it in June 2018 with Red Claw, serving lobster rolls and pizza pies. That lasted until October before again being replaced by Pizza Bruno, which stopped downtown service in April of this year. Then chef Eliot Hillis of Orlando Meats opened Recess, another pizza concept.

Located at 1117 International Parkway, the Lake Mary location will feature a large outdoor seating area and will target the older and middle-to-older crowd, as opposed to the younger crowd that filters through the downtown area.

Although there is no official opening date, Jeremy Roberts, one of the brewery's owners, told the Orlando Sentinel there will be a soft opening in the next two weeks.

However, the Lake Mary location is just the beginning of OCB's expansion plans, as a pub is expected to open in Orlando International Airport's new South Terminal C in 2021, featuring six craft beer options.

Although brewing will continue at the downtown location until the end of August, Sunday will be the last day for the downtown taproom located on Orange Avenue.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando readies for 'major announcement.' This is what we think it will be. Read More

  2. Orlando Publix and Wawa stores are now carrying these 'Shark Tank' sandwich containers Read More

  3. A 15-foot Florida alligator was captured after it reportedly chased swimmers Read More

  4. Florida hotels have been charging deceptive, hidden fees for decades. Two state attorneys general are suing to stop them Read More

  5. There's a chance the tropical wave eyeing Florida will turn into the third storm of the season Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation