Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 29, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida has the worst electrical blackouts in the nation, thanks to storms, lizards and zombies

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
The numbers are in: Florida’s the best at having the worst blackouts.

That’s according to Eaton Corporation, a power company that tallied up the worst and most widespread blackouts nationwide. Their annual “blackout” report is out, and has Florida beating California as the state where blackouts affected the greatest number of people.

Over a 10-year-period, some 25.3 million customers lost power in the Sunshine State, versus 22.2 million Californians and 18.3 million New Yorkers, the study found.

It’s in part thanks to our severe weather. The report also outlined the 10 most significant outages of 2018, which included Hurricane Michael. The Category 4 hurricane left hundreds of thousands of Floridians without power, with a total of about 2.5 million across the entire Southeast region in the dark, the report stated.



Among other significant outages, Tropical Storm Gordon made the list, alongside “Super Storm Sandy” and east coast Nor’easters, to name a few.

It’s worth noting Florida, unsurprisingly, was highlighted for having the weirdest reason for a power outage, that is, zombies.

The fake alert, which came out of Lake Worth in May 2018, was mentioned in the report. If you all recall, the viral text said “extreme zombie activity" left around 7,880 customers without power.

Also on the list, a 10-minute outage for 7,600 customers in Key West after an iguana got shocked by 69,000 volts and, somehow, lived.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a chance the tropical wave eyeing Florida will turn into the third storm of the season Read More

  2. More than 300,000 new residents are moving to Florida every year Read More

  3. Mother, son claim $20,000 lotto ticket in Orlando, get arrested same day on drug charges Read More

  4. Florida Underground Fest 2 to take over Mills 50 stages in August Read More

  5. War on Women singer Shawna Potter to read from her new book at Park Ave CDs next week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation