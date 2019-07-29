Band of the Week: Years Off My Life

click to enlarge

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThe band originally formed in May 2018, but our first show was November 16, 2018.Bailey Vaughn: Lead VocalsKaelan Saunders: Lead Guitar/VocalsIsaac Hylton: Rhythm GuitarScott Hooker: BassCaleb Ward: DrumsFacebook: Years Off My LifeInstagram: @YearsoffmylifeTwitter: @YOMLflMelodic, Heavy, Emotional, Ambient, Nostalgic.We played a show at a venue in Apopka called “The Bat Ranch” with our friends in Seek Well and Caught Cold that was one of the craziest shows we’ve ever played. We also recently put together a show with Bay Street and Deadland and getting about 200 people to show up at a barn in the middle of nowhere was really moving and important to us.Probably either Dyne Side from Miami or Deadland from Deland, they always put on such amazing shows and they're all just genuinely great people and friends of ours.We have metalcore influences in our songs but we are most definitely more of a hardcore band in our style and mentality.The scene in the past year has grown so much more and being in Orlando, you’re kind of in the middle of everything which is nice, there are a lot of venues throughout central Florida that have amazing shows come through and aren’t too far.We hate I-4 and how busy everything is but the heat is definitely the nail in the coffin for us. Kaelan and Isaac both moved here from up north and the lack of real season changes is pretty brutal for them.We have our debut EPcoming out on August 9, and we are super excited to get that out. It’s something we’ve been sitting on for a while and especially after such a great response to "Concrete Statues" we’re really excited for everyone to hear the rest.