Monday, July 29, 2019

Band of the Week: Years Off My Life

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Years Off My Life.

Years Off My Life are playing Aug. 1 at Soundbar with Auras and Red Handed Devil.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
The band originally formed in May 2018, but our first show was November 16, 2018.

Who's in the band?
Bailey Vaughn: Lead Vocals
Kaelan Saunders: Lead Guitar/Vocals
Isaac Hylton: Rhythm Guitar
Scott Hooker: Bass
Caleb Ward: Drums



Currently available releases:
"Switch (Demo)"
"Concrete Statues" 

Websites:
Facebook: Years Off My Life
Instagram: @Yearsoffmylife
Twitter: @YOMLfl

Describe your sound in five words:
Melodic, Heavy, Emotional, Ambient, Nostalgic.

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
We played a show at a venue in Apopka called “The Bat Ranch” with our friends in Seek Well and Caught Cold that was one of the craziest shows we’ve ever played. We also recently put together a show with Bay Street and Deadland and getting about 200 people to show up at a barn in the middle of nowhere was really moving and important to us.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Probably either Dyne Side from Miami or Deadland from Deland, they always put on such amazing shows and they're all just genuinely great people and friends of ours.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
We have metalcore influences in our songs but we are most definitely more of a hardcore band in our style and mentality.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
The scene in the past year has grown so much more and being in Orlando, you’re kind of in the middle of everything which is nice, there are a lot of venues throughout central Florida that have amazing shows come through and aren’t too far.

We hate I-4 and how busy everything is but the heat is definitely the nail in the coffin for us. Kaelan and Isaac both moved here from up north and the lack of real season changes is pretty brutal for them.

Any big news to share?
We have our debut EP Dystopia coming out on August 9, and we are super excited to get that out. It’s something we’ve been sitting on for a while and especially after such a great response to "Concrete Statues" we’re really excited for everyone to hear the rest.

