Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 26, 2019

Bloggytown

More than 300,000 new residents are moving to Florida every year

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge Some day, every major city in Florida could be as crowded as Miami. - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Some day, every major city in Florida could be as crowded as Miami.
We're basically adding a new Orlando every year.

Florida will continue growing by more than 300,000 people a year and will top 22 million residents in 2022, according to a report posted online this week by state economists.

The Demographic Estimating Conference updated population forecasts through April 1, 2024 and showed steady growth during the multi-year period.

“Between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2024, population growth is expected to average 330,605 net new residents per year (906 per day), representing a compound growth rate of 1.53% over this six-year time horizon,” an executive summary of the report said. “These increases are analogous to adding a city slightly larger than Orlando every year.”



The report estimated the population on April 1, 2018, at 20.84 million, with it increasing to 21.2 million on April 1, 2019. It is forecast to hit 22.2 million as of April 1, 2022 and be at 22.8 million on April 1, 2024. The population increases will primarily stem from “net migration” as people move into the state, rather than births, which are largely offset by deaths.

The report noted that the state forecasts are lower than population predictions by the U.S. Census Bureau, pointing to different methodologies in the way estimates are reached.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mother, son claim $20,000 lotto ticket in Orlando, get arrested same day on drug charges Read More

  2. Legal CBD could be a big boost for Florida hemp farmers Read More

  3. Florida man (and woman) charged with smuggling exotic animals Read More

  4. Floirda Underground Fest 2 to take over Mills 50 stages in August Read More

  5. War on Women singer Shawna Potter to read from her new book at Park Ave CDs next week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation