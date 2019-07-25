Prince Royce headlines Wall Street Plaza's celebration of MLS All-Star skills challenge

click to enlarge
As any soccer fan already knows, Orlando’s Exploria Stadium (we still haven’t quite gotten used to that name, bee-tee-dubs) is the site of this year’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game on Thursday, July 31. But before the actual game, common wisdom says there has to be some sort of skills challenge – baseball has its home-run derby, basketball has its slam-dunk contest – and soccer is no exception. But the All-Star Skills Challenge is all the way down at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. Thankfully, you have a closer option. Head to Wall Street Plaza and not only can you watch the Skills Challenge on their screens, but you can eat and drink at far cheaper prices than on any Disney property. After that, bilingual pop star Prince Royce performs for free on the plaza stage, which sounds way better than trying to drive back to town on I-4. One small hitch: You have to register on MLS Soccer’s website first.
with A-Trak | 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 | Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St. | mlssoccer.com
| free, registration required
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.