Monday, July 15, 2019

The smell from the local Popeyes is making a Florida town 'unlivable'

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 5:25 PM

click image PHOTO VIA POPEYES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Popeyes/Facebook
The jingle gets you every time, and according to residents in Stuart, Florida, so does the stank.

West Palm news station WPTV reported that Stuart homeowners claim a nearby Popeyes location has been exuding such horribly strong smells that it has made the area unlivable.

You mean fried chicken in this heat index doesn't smell amazing?

According to a recent report, locals have been complaining of the "strong smell of chicken," which is so pungent that they cannot sit outside.



“If my wife and I are on the back patio and that wind is coming in our direction and the temperatures are the way they are now, we can’t be out there on the back patio,” a local told the news station.

Because the complaints kept rolling in, Martin County made the owner of the fried chicken joint install an air cleaning system. As of right now, county officials are working with Popeyes owners to resolve the stank.

Until then, looks like locals will need to plug their noses and smack that bona fide chicken until the temps drop in the fall months.

Sitting outside in the summertime in Florida is overrated anyway, right?

