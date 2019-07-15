Monday, July 15, 2019
For the love of god stop killing Florida's manatees
By Jenna Lyons
Hey, Florida boaters: stop. Please just stop. Stop mowing down our plump, precious sea cow friends every time you want to go out for a cruise.
Just the other day, the beloved Dix was struck and killed
at Blue Springs State Park. Now, the latest numbers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show the state is on track to hit an all-time high for the number of manatee deaths caused by watercraft collisions.
The Ocala Star Banner
reports that 81 manatees have been killed by watercraft from the start of the year through June 21. There had only been 59 manatees deaths caused by watercraft in the same time period last year.
The population numbers for manatees are improving. Manatees were recently downgraded from endangered to threatened, but we have to keep protecting Florida's favorite marine mammal if we want it to stay that way.
