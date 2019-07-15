Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Bloggytown

For the love of god stop killing Florida's manatees

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA SAVE THE MANATEES/YOUTUBE
  • screengrab via Save the Manatees/YouTube
Hey, Florida boaters: stop. Please just stop. Stop mowing down our plump, precious sea cow friends every time you want to go out for a cruise.

Just the other day, the beloved Dix was struck and killed at Blue Springs State Park. Now, the latest numbers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show the state is on track to hit an all-time high for the number of manatee deaths caused by watercraft collisions.

The Ocala Star Banner reports that 81 manatees have been killed by watercraft from the start of the year through June 21. There had only been 59 manatees deaths caused by watercraft in the same time period last year.

The population numbers for manatees are improving. Manatees were recently downgraded from endangered to threatened, but we have to keep protecting Florida's favorite marine mammal if we want it to stay that way.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter Read More

  2. The smell from the local Popeyes is making a Florida town 'unlivable' Read More

  3. The best Prime Day deals you can get in two hours in Orlando Read More

  4. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

  5. Post Malone announces Central Florida show in October as part of Runaway Tour Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation