Saturday, July 13, 2019

Bloggytown

Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally

Posted By on Sat, Jul 13, 2019 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump continues to lie about the size of the crowd outside his June 18 campaign kick-off rally in Orlando last month, claiming there were thousands still in the fan area trying to catch a glimpse of his speech.

That, of course, isn't true. Trump made the remarks Thursday at a so-called social media summit of conservative internet personalities, CNN reports.

"We had sort of an opening rally in Orlando, Florida," Trump told the crowd yesterday. "We had 109,000, maybe more, wanting to come. We were doing as much as we could to keep people not from coming. We had a 21,000-seat stadium and then with the basketball court, it held many more than that, it was packed. And we had a similar number outside."

Wrong (well, Trump previously said there were more than 120,000 people hoping to attend), wrong (the Amway Center is a roughly 20,000-seat venue) and wrong (Orlando Weekly saw how many people were outside, and there were maybe 200, if that, by the end of the night.) 



For further proof, here's a photo snapped by an Orlando Sentinel reporter:

