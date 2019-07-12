Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 12, 2019

Bloggytown

Lake Nona is getting a new 'linear park,' the first of its kind in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 6:29 AM

click to enlarge RENDERING COURTESY TAVISTOCK DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
  • rendering courtesy Tavistock Development Company
On Thursday, Lake Nona announced plans for a new 7-acre park that will feature an open waterway designed to aid with stormwater management.

The linear-design park, which is scheduled to begin construction next year, will also have trails, smaller pocket parks, a 100-foot wide activity space, and a half-mile path that connects it to the Lake Nona town center and the Laureate Park neighborhood.

The stormwater system will replace more than a half-mile of road with an open waterway, where the water will flow over a series of weirs, or low-head dams, into a Laureate Park lake. Water will recirculate from the lake to a series of source points to ensure a continuous flow.

"We could have gone the traditional route of building a road and the infrastructure to manage stormwater underground, but instead we challenge our team to be resourceful and think differently," Jim Zboril, president of Tavistock Development Co., said in a press release.



Tavistock is a real estate development firm based in Orlando and the developer of the Lake Nona community.

The new park is one of three planned for Lake Nona. The other two are city parks: Heroes Community Park, which is scheduled to open on July 13, and McCoy Community Park, which is slated to open later this year.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two ladies were kicked out of a Florida Burger King after telling the manager to 'speak American English' Read More

  2. Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally Read More

  3. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

  4. There's $38K reward for tips on the person who stabbed a Florida bottlenose dolphin to death Read More

  5. ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation