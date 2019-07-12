Lake Nona is getting a new 'linear park,' the first of its kind in Orlando

click to enlarge
rendering courtesy Tavistock Development Company
On Thursday, Lake Nona announced plans for a new 7-acre park that will feature an open waterway designed to aid with stormwater management.
The linear-design
park, which is scheduled to begin construction next year, will also have trails, smaller pocket parks, a 100-foot wide activity space, and a half-mile path that connects it to the Lake Nona town center and the Laureate Park neighborhood.
The stormwater system will replace more than a half-mile of road with an open waterway, where the water will flow over a series of weirs, or low-head dams, into a Laureate Park lake. Water will recirculate from the lake to a series of source points to ensure a continuous flow.
"We could have gone the traditional route of building a road and the infrastructure to manage stormwater underground, but instead we challenge our team to be resourceful and think differently," Jim Zboril, president of Tavistock Development Co., said in a press release.
Tavistock is a real estate development firm based in Orlando and the developer of the Lake Nona community.
The new park is one of three planned for Lake Nona. The other two are city parks: Heroes Community Park, which is scheduled to open on July 13, and McCoy Community Park, which is slated to open later this year.
