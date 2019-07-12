Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 12, 2019

Tip Jar

25-year-old Orlando restaurant Shin Jung has started a GoFundMe to rebuild after a huge fire

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS VIA SHIN JUNG
  • photos via Shin Jung
The Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung, an Orlando staple for more than 25 years that was destroyed by fire in June, has launched a GoFundMe to raise enough money to rebuild.

"It's devastating and pretty sad to find out we lost it all," Michael Lee, Shin Jung's general manager, told the Weekly. "I was there the night the fire broke out."

There were no injuries reported once the fire was put and the smoke cleared in Mills 50 on June 26. A spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said the next day that the fire would probably result in "a total loss," which seems to be the case, although the family owners are still sorting out the insurance issues.

The restaurant had raised $410 of a $200,000 goal nine days into their campaign.



"We appreciate the continued support from every single one of our dear customers," the restaurant said in an Instagram post. "We are trying everything possible to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally Read More

  2. Two ladies were kicked out of a Florida Burger King after telling the manager to 'speak American English' Read More

  3. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

  4. There's $38K reward for tips on the person who stabbed a Florida bottlenose dolphin to death Read More

  5. ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation