25-year-old Orlando restaurant Shin Jung has started a GoFundMe to rebuild after a huge fire

The Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung, an Orlando staple for more than 25 years that was destroyed by fire in June, has launched a GoFundMe
to raise enough money to rebuild.
"It's devastating and pretty sad to find out we lost it all," Michael Lee, Shin Jung's general manager, told the Weekly
. "I was there the night the fire broke out."
There were no injuries reported once the fire was put and the smoke cleared in Mills 50 on June 26. A spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said the next day that the fire would probably result in "a total loss," which seems to be the case, although the family owners are still sorting out the insurance issues.
The restaurant had raised $410 of a $200,000 goal nine days into their campaign.
"We appreciate the continued support from every single one of our dear customers," the restaurant said in an Instagram post
. "We are trying everything possible to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible."
