Thursday, July 11, 2019

'Whales and dolphins want out,' says new Lake Buena Vista ad campaign aimed at SeaWorld

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA PETA
  • image via PETA
PETA, the animal rights group, is keeping their sights set on SeaWorld.

The group recently placed a new ad at Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores. It reads, "Whales & Dolphins Want Out. Don't Support Captive Animal Shows." The ad's placement comes just weeks after PETA shared a new veterinary report, which claims that bottlenose dolphins at all three SeaWorld locations have open wounds and extensive scarring on their faces and bodies, but riders still stand on their faces during performances.

"From the orcas who float listlessly in shallow tanks to the bottlenose dolphins who are used as surfboards and launch pads in demeaning circus-style shows, SeaWorld is a spectacle of animal suffering," says PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman in a news release.

The group is urging vacationers to cancel their SeaWorld trips.



Also noted in the release is that orcas in the wild swim as far as 140 miles in a day, and bottlenose dolphins swim up to 60 miles a day, are capable of diving to depths as low as 1,500 feet, and maintain relationships within a widespread social network among other dolphins when in the wild.

At SeaWorld, however, PETA says the tanks don't allow for the animals' comfort, much less their natural sense of movement in the wild.

"PETA is more concerned with spending its money on advertising campaigns than it is on actually helping animals," a SeaWorld spokesperson says in a statement. "The real animal welfare organization is SeaWorld and our trainers, aviculturists, animal-care staff and veterinarians are the true advocates for animals, having recused over 35,000 animals in need."

