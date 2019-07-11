Tropical Storm Barry could hit Louisiana as a hurricane, bringing rain and riptides to Florida

Maximum sustained winds were set at 40 mph at 11 a.m. Thursday, while "additional strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday," the center says.
Developing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the peninsula along the eastern fringe of Tropical Storm Barry. Main impacts across Central and SW FL will be dangerous rip currents and increased showers & storms. Visit https://t.co/s74vyuZlFT for the latest on #Barry. pic.twitter.com/GZCA4t8on4— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 11, 2019
