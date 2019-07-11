Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Bloggytown

Tropical Storm Barry could hit Louisiana as a hurricane, bringing rain and riptides to Florida

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge VIA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • via National Hurricane Center
The low pressure system southwest of Florida has strengthened to a tropical storm Thursday, and the system could possibly upgrade to a hurricane.

The second named storm of the 2019 season, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to bring winds and rain to Florida, with the possibility of "life threatening storm surge inundation across the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana," according to the National Hurricane Center.
Maximum sustained winds were set at 40 mph at 11 a.m. Thursday, while "additional strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday," the center says.

Landfall is expected to hit the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana, which is currently on hurricane watch.

"Main impacts across central and southwest Florida will be dangerous rip currents and increased showers and storms," according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay branch.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two ladies were kicked out of a Florida Burger King after telling the manager to 'speak American English' Read More

  2. Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally Read More

  3. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

  4. There's $38K reward for tips on the person who stabbed a Florida bottlenose dolphin to death Read More

  5. ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation