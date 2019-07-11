OSC and Orange County award $93K in grants for Pompeii-themed art installations in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Science Center

You can expect a series of Pompeii-themed art installations to pop up around Orlando soon. A joint effort from Orlando Science Center and Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs awarded nearly 100 grand in grant funding to local art projects tied to the science center's upcoming immersive art exhibit calledThe $93,000 award was split among local arts orgs Creative City Project, Downtown Art District, Enzian Theater, Joseph Hayes: The Company of Eccentric Beggars, Mad Cow Theatre, Snap Orlando, the University of Central Florida and the university's program UCF Create.The science center exhibit will feature more than 100 Pompeii artifacts, set to premiere in June 2020 and run through Sept. 7, 2020. But art installations are planned around the city leading up to the opening, and will run through the exhibit.Creative City promises a "highly visible" volcano simulation at their annual IMMERSE event in October of this year. You can also expect Pompeiian-themed pop-up kitchens from restaurant reporter/chef/playwright Joseph Hayes and monologues highlighting the women of Pompeii at Mad Cow Theatre, among many more art installations.