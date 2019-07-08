NOAA says there's an 80% chance Tropical Storm Barry will hit the Gulf of Mexico this week

The report added, “Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. For more information about the rainfall threat, please see products issued by your local weather forecast office and the Weather Prediction Center. Interests along the northern Gulf Coast and Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.”
There is a high probability (80%) that a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system also has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. pic.twitter.com/fm8BnAh26O— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2019
Barry would be the second named system of the 2019 season, after Andrea developed in late May. However, regardless of whether Barry emerges, forecasters are still predicting a very wet week for Central Florida, with heavy rain chances in the next five days and high temperatures in the low 90s.
We are actively monitoring this weather system as it advances to the Gulf of Mexico. While it is premature to determine the potential impact to Florida’s Gulf Coast, heavy rain looks like an increasing possibility. https://t.co/SFfyhQZkbk— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 8, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.