Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida man sets new record by catching a 69-pound catfish

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FWC
  • photo via FWC
Marvin Griffin of Santa Rosa County recently broke the Florida state record for flathead catfish by reeling in a 69-pound monster.

Griffin says he caught the giant catfish using live bait on the Yellow River, which runs from Alabama and empties into Florida's Blackwater Bay.

“I wasn’t expecting to catch a state record when I started fishing that day with John Babb,” said Griffin in a statement. “But, it was the first and only fish we caught that day. I never would have been able to bring the fish into the boat without his help.”

Griffin brought the fish to the FWC’s Blackwater Hatchery near Holt, where biologists weighed and certified it as the new state record. Authorities say Griffin's catch was 69.3 pounds and 47 inches long, with a girth of 34.25 inches.



According to the FWC, flathead catfish are a non-native species that feed on live fish, crawfish, freshwater clams and mussels, and are mostly found in the Panhandle river systems.

Coincidentally, Griffin’s uncle, James Auston Jr., previously held the state record for flathead catfish (which he also caught in the Yellow River) from 2011 until 2016, when a fisherman on the Chattahoochee River beat the record with a 63.8-pound flathead.

“A state record catch is an amazing angling accomplishment,” said Chris Paxton, FWC’s Northwest Regional Fisheries Administrator. “With Griffin’s family history of state record catches, it seems that this family takes advantage of their quality time spent on the water. We are proud to award this state record to such an avid outdoor enthusiast.”

“I have always wanted to catch a state record,” said Griffin. “After my uncle caught his, I made it a mission of mine to catch my own.”

If you think you snagged a record-setting freshwater fish in Florida you should contact your nearest regional office to have your catch weighed on a certified scale. Also, you can compare your catch with the FWC’s state record database.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Happy 4th of July, Florida: Three beaches are closed for the long weekend because of poop water Read More

  2. Duran Duran to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing at Kennedy Space Center Read More

  3. Every Orlando Fourth of July event we know about Read More

  4. Video shows a gator almost chomping off a Florida man's hand Read More

  5. Florida ranked third most dangerous state in the nation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation