Monday, July 1, 2019

The Heard

X Ambassadors and Bear Hands team up for a show in Orlando in October

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 2:17 PM

click image The X Ambassadors - PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
  • The X Ambassadors
There's a potent double-bill of rock heading to the City Beautiful this autumn: Bear Hands have been added as touring support to the X Ambassadors' North American headlining jaunt set to land in the City Beautiful in October.

The X Ambassadors have had one hell of a year. Besides putting the finishing touches on their own upcoming album, Orion, they also co-wrote three songs that ended up on Lizzo's seismic Cuz I Love You. Bear Hands, meanwhile, are becoming in-demand tourmates, having just finished up a stint on the Twenty One Pilots' megatour.

The X Ambassadors and Bear Hands play the House of Blues on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


