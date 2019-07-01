Monday, July 1, 2019
X Ambassadors and Bear Hands team up for a show in Orlando in October
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 2:17 PM
Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
The X Ambassadors
There's a potent double-bill of rock heading to the City Beautiful this autumn:
Bear Hands
have been added as touring support to the
X Ambassadors'
North American headlining jaunt set to land in the City Beautiful in October.
The X Ambassadors have had one hell of a year. Besides putting the finishing touches on their own upcoming album, Orion, they also
co-wrote three songs
that ended up on Lizzo's seismic
Cuz I Love You.
Bear Hands, meanwhile, are
becoming in-demand tourmates,
having just finished up a
stint on the Twenty One Pilots' megatour.
The X Ambassadors and Bear Hands play the House of Blues
on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
