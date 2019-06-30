Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, June 30, 2019

Bloggytown

Gaetz faces probe

Posted By on Sun, Jun 30, 2019 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-07-16_at_10.14.39_am.png
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz faces a House investigation into allegations he tried to intimidate President Donald Trump’s former lawyer before a congressional appearance this year.

The House Ethics Committee said Friday that Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, failed to provide testimony after a complaint from a House member alleged that Gaetz sought to intimidate former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. A statement from the committee said Gaetz was informed on May 16 that its ability to resolve the complaint would be hindered without his testimony. He was given until June 24 to respond or else an investigative subcommittee would be established to review the allegations that “Gaetz sought to threaten, intimidate, harass, or otherwise improperly influence” Cohen.

“Because Rep. Gaetz did not provide the committee with testimony, the committee was unable to dispose of the complaint by the rule-based deadline,” said the statement by committee Chairman Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant of Texas, the committee’s ranking Republican.

The statement noted the establishment of a subcommittee — to be chaired by U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Maryland, with U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., as the ranking member — doesn’t indicate a violation has occurred.



Gaetz, a confidant of Trump, didn’t immediately return a request for comment. But in a statement to The Hill, Gaetz defended his refusal to comply with the House investigation.

"If members of Congress want to spend their time psychoanalyzing my tweets, it’s certainly their prerogative,” Gaetz told The Hill. “I won’t be joining them in the endeavor."

In February, Gaetz accused Cohen, who is married, of having “girlfriends” on the eve of Cohen giving testimony to Congress.

"Hey @MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot...,” Gaetz said in the tweet.

Gaetz later removed the tweet and issued an apology. Critics accused Gaetz of engaging in witness tampering. In May, the Florida Bar sent a similar complaint against Gaetz to a grievance committee, which is expected to spend three to six months reviewing the issue. Cohen started a three-year sentence in May for tax, bank and campaign-finance crimes in a New York federal prison.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman dead of flesh eating bacteria after visit to Anna Maria Island Read More

  2. Walt Disney Co. readies for upcoming D23 Expo by delicately stomping on fan rumors Read More

  3. Seminole Hard Rock Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood prepare to open new $2.2 billion expansions Read More

  4. Every Orlando Fourth of July event we know about Read More

  5. Florida's new anti-sanctuary cities law goes into effect today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation