Shepherd's Hope to offer free back-to-school physicals for uninsured Orlando children

photo via Shepherd's Hope/Facebook
Shepherd's Hope West Orange facility
Shepherd's Hope is partnering with Nemours Children's Health System to provide free back-to-school physicals, among other services, for uninsured and underinsured families between July 24 and Aug. 6.
The physicals include general health assessments, sports physicals and vision screenings. Immunizations will not be offered.
“It continues to be an undeniable fact that the failure of the State of Florida to expand Medicaid in 2015 has resulted in a healthcare crisis for the most vulnerable among us – our children,” said Pam Gould, president and CEO of Shepherd’s Hope
. “Our continued partnership with Nemours Children’s Hospital and, funding from the Harper Family Charitable Foundation to help offset medical equipment and supply needs, will unquestionably make a difference in the lives of thousands of children simply trying to enroll in school.”
Children must be under 18 years old and uninsured to qualify for the free service. They will receive DOH 3040, a Florida Department of Health form required to enroll in public or private school, after the physical.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 407-876-6699, ext. 265.
The service will be offered at the following locations at the following dates and times:
West Orange Medical Clinic (455 Ninth St., Winter Garden)
Wednesday, July 24, from 9 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m.-noon
Longwood Shepherd's Hope Health Center (600 N. US Highway 17-92, Longwood)
Thursday, July 25, from 9 a.m.-noon
Monday, Aug. 5, from 4-7 p.m.
Dr. Diebel, Jr. Memorial Shepherd's Hope Health Center (9837 E. Colonial Drive)
Tuesday, July 30, from 4-7 p.m.
Downtown Shepherd's Hope Health Center (101 S. Westmoreland Drive)
Wednesday, July 31, from 6-9 p.m.
