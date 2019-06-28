The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 28, 2019

The Gist

Shepherd's Hope to offer free back-to-school physicals for uninsured Orlando children

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge Shepherd's Hope West Orange facility - PHOTO VIA SHEPHERD'S HOPE/FACEBOOK
  • photo via Shepherd's Hope/Facebook
  • Shepherd's Hope West Orange facility
Shepherd's Hope is partnering with Nemours Children's Health System to provide free back-to-school physicals, among other services, for uninsured and underinsured families between July 24 and Aug. 6.

The physicals include general health assessments, sports physicals and vision screenings. Immunizations will not be offered.

“It continues to be an undeniable fact that the failure of the State of Florida to expand Medicaid in 2015 has resulted in a healthcare crisis for the most vulnerable among us – our children,” said Pam Gould, president and CEO of Shepherd’s Hope. “Our continued partnership with Nemours Children’s Hospital and, funding from the Harper Family Charitable Foundation to help offset medical equipment and supply needs, will unquestionably make a difference in the lives of thousands of children simply trying to enroll in school.”

Children must be under 18 years old and uninsured to qualify for the free service. They will receive DOH 3040, a Florida Department of Health form required to enroll in public or private school, after the physical.



Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 407-876-6699, ext. 265.

The service will be offered at the following locations at the following dates and times:

West Orange Medical Clinic (455 Ninth St., Winter Garden)
Wednesday, July 24, from 9 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m.-noon

Longwood Shepherd's Hope Health Center (600 N. US Highway 17-92, Longwood)
Thursday, July 25, from 9 a.m.-noon
Monday, Aug. 5, from 4-7 p.m.

Dr. Diebel, Jr. Memorial Shepherd's Hope Health Center (9837 E. Colonial Drive)
Tuesday, July 30, from 4-7 p.m.

Downtown Shepherd's Hope Health Center (101 S. Westmoreland Drive)
Wednesday, July 31, from 6-9 p.m.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 12-year-old girl contracts flesh-eating bacteria during beach trip to Florida Panhandle Read More

  2. Florida man wants to take home-grown medical marijuana fight to Supreme Court Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's Surfside Inn is now open Read More

  4. Orlando Fire Department says Mills 50 restaurant Shin Jung has sustained major fire damage Read More

  5. Florida bird spotted feeding cigarette butt to chick on St. Pete Beach Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation