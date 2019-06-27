Orlando Fire Department says Mills 50 restaurant Shin Jung has sustained major fire damage

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Shin Jung/Facebook
In an unhappy end to a story from yesterday, Orlando Fire Department is saying the fire yesterday morning at Mills 50 restaurant Shin Jung may result in a total loss.
About 40 firefighters showed up to combat the flames, which erupted dramatically through the roof of the beloved Korean restaurant on East Colonial Drive.
No one was injured, according to OFD.
An OFD spokesperson says the fire will probably result "a total loss," but code enforcement will assess the damage today, and that investigators determined the cause of the blaze was "not suspicious – possibly electrical."
OFD tweeted video this morning of firefighters breaking through the roof of the building: "New from overnight: Crews on Tower 1 and Tower 6 A-shift vented the roof during a 2-alarm commercial fire on East Colonial Drive. About 40 firefighters were on scene. Thankfully, no one was injured."
Shin Jung has been in business for 25 years, and is a frequent winner in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando® awards
.
We'll update the story when we know more about damage to the building.
