Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Dancehall legend King Yellowman announces Sanford show in July

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 10:56 AM

click image PHOTO VIA KING YELLOWMAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via King Yellowman/Facebook
All hail the king! Reggae and dancehall legend King Yellowman came to fame in 1982 with his seminal Mister Yellowman album, which contained hits like the instantly recognizable "Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt" and "Yellowman Getting Married." It was also the album that saw Yellowman begin to move away from the bawdy "slack" style of dancehall into more more socially conscious music. This culminated in his newest single released only last month, the very timely "No More War." Central Florida reggae heads will able to experience all sides of the dancehall icon with the recent announcement that he's playing Sanford(!) in July.

King Yellowman headlines West End Trading Co. in Sanford on Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


