Florida's Dixie Dharma places in top 10 in PETA's Vegan Hot Dogs of 2019

click image
Orlando's Dixie Dharma
has clinched a spot in PETA's "Top 10 Vegan Hot Dogs of 2019" list with their "Hillbilly Chili Dawgs," arguably the most perfect food for enthusiasts to enjoy over the Fourth of July holiday.
Here are the no-so-secret ingredients to the "Hillbilly Chili Dawgs": two vegan hot dogs smothered with house-made Indian-spiced chili and so-called "cheese" sauce, which is then topped with blackened onions, scallions and za'atar spices, and is tucked securely into a delicious pretzel bun.
Other winners on this year's list
include the Crispy Cowboy at Phyto's Vegan Eats
in Las Vegas; the Banh Mi Dog from Fauxmaha Hot Dogs
in Omaha, Nebraska; and the Vegan Chicago Dog at Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
in Columbus, Ohio.
"Old meaty hot dogs are getting their buns
kicked by creative cruelty-free fare such as Dixie Dharma's zesty chili dogs," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "All the wieners
of PETA's national top 10 list are proving that compassion can be a delicious business."
According to PETA, for each person who goes vegan, as many as 200 animals' lives are spared from the slaughterhouse each year.
Check out the winning wieners at one of Dixie Dharma's four locations, including two in Orlando, in Sanford and in Tampa.
