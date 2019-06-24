The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 24, 2019

The Gist

Shaq's fried chicken and a two-story tiki bar join Guy Fieri and Emeril Lagasse to make Carnival's new ship a true foodie destination

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 10:45 AM

click image Shaq is not only Carnival's new Chief Fun Officer, he's also opening his own restaurant on select Carnival ships
  • Shaq is not only Carnival's new Chief Fun Officer, he's also opening his own restaurant on select Carnival ships
Carnival’s new ship, Mardi Gras, has already made foodie news with its two Guy Fieri restaurants and Emeril Lagasse’s first-ever restaurant at sea, but now the flagship vessel has announced even more unique food offerings.

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
  • Image via Carnival Cruise Line
Mardi Gras, named after Carnival’s very first ship, will see many of Carnival’s onboard concepts reimagined. The typical pool bar has been replaced with the two-level, South Pacific-themed RedFrog Tiki Bar, where rum-based cocktails will be served in pineapples, Mai Tai glasses, and souvenir tiki glasses.

The Lido zone will also be home to one of the Guy Fieri restaurants, a New England themed seafood shack, a taco restaurant and a new food hall concept, Street Eats. The three kiosks in 
click to enlarge Street Eats food hall on the Carnival Mardi Gras - IMAGE VIA CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
  • Image via Carnival Cruise Line
  • Street Eats food hall on the Carnival Mardi Gras
Street Eats will feature a different menu each day. A fried station will offer items like empanadas or falafel, a steam kiosk will offer things like bao buns and siu mai, and a grill venue will offer items like kabobs and satay. Lido will also have unique infinity-edge Aft Tides Pool and will be home to one of the two Swirls soft-serve ice cream shops found on-board.

Mardi Gras’ second pool zone, Summer Landing, is home to the other Fieri restaurant. Like other recent Carnival ships, Mardi Gras will also have its own on-board brewery. A second craft beer and cocktail bar, The Watering Hole, will serve beers inspired by the ship’s ports of call, along with Carnival’s own beer line that is canned at Lakeland’s Brew Hub.



click to enlarge Shaq's Big Chicken on board the Carnival Mardi Gras - IMAGE VIA CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
  • Image via Carnival Cruise Line
  • Shaq's Big Chicken on board the Carnival Mardi Gras
If the celebrity draw of Guy Fieri and Emeril Lagasse weren’t big enough, Carnival has partnered with an unexpected celebrity to bring yet another dining "experience" to its ships. Shaqille O’Neal raised eyebrows last year when he opened a fried chicken shack in Las Vegas, Big Chicken, but Shaq promises that his chicken sandwich, based on his mom’s recipe, is better than any other, including Chik-Fil-A, Wendy's or Raising Cane. In a new partnership with Shaq, Carnival will host Big Chicken outlets on multiple ships, including Mardi Gras and Radiance. 

click to enlarge The Aft Tides infinity edge pool - IMAGE VIA CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
  • Image via Carnival Cruise Line
  • The Aft Tides infinity edge pool
"Great food and beverage experiences are at the core of any vacation, especially at Carnival. We always strive to provide our guests with the most diverse options possible, but the sheer variety of food and beverage venues on board Mardi Gras is unlike anything we've ever offered before," says Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Our culinary and beverage teams continue to innovate, ensuring that we have an array of new and exciting options in addition to longtime Carnival favorites our guests love."

Shaq’s Big Chicken, Street Eats, and Swirls are included in all sailing packages. The Seafood Shack, RedFrog Tiki Bar, both of Fieri’s restaurants, and Lagasse’s dining options are available with an upcharge.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CARNIVAL
  • Photo via Carnival
Beyond the food, Mardi Gras will offer guests plenty of excitement thanks to the first roller coaster at sea, a nightly comedy club, Family Feud Live and more.

Mardi Gras will enter service on Aug. 31, 2020, and after a short stint of European and New York voyages, it will call Port Canaveral its home port beginning in October 2020.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
  • Image via Carnival Cruise Line
Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan doesn't like the new Wally's Read More

  2. Investigators search for possibly 27 more bodies buried at Florida's notorious Dozier School for Boys Read More

  3. Florida woman whose husband tried to run her over is arrested for turning in his guns to police Read More

  4. Look at this absolute unit that was captured in Leon County, Florida Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget appropriates record amount of funding for environment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation