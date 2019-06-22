Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget appropriates record amount of funding for environment

$417 million for Everglades restoration

$100 million for spring restoration

$40 million for alternative water supply

$25 million for research and remediation efforts to study and combat blue-green algae and red tide

$100 million in water quality improvement projects



With the stroke of his pen on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' signed a state budget that appropriates the largest amount of funding for Everglades restoration and other environmental efforts in state history.Included in the $90.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is $682 million for Everglades restoration and water resource protection.That includes:Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary Noah Valenstein described the appropriation of funds as "a hallmark moment for Florida.""The governor's leadership and support from the Florida Legislature have resulted in a historic budget that will accelerate Everglades restoration, improve water quality, enhance water supply, further coastal resiliency efforts and restore our beaches," Valenstein said in a statement.