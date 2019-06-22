Saturday, June 22, 2019
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget appropriates record amount of funding for environment
Posted
By Xander Peters
on Sat, Jun 22, 2019 at 12:04 PM
click to enlarge
With the stroke of his pen on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' signed a state budget that appropriates the largest amount of funding for Everglades restoration and other environmental efforts in state history.
Included in the $90.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is $682 million for Everglades restoration and water resource protection.
That includes:
- $417 million for Everglades restoration
- $100 million for spring restoration
- $40 million for alternative water supply
- $25 million for research and remediation efforts to study and combat blue-green algae and red tide
- $100 million in water quality improvement projects
Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary Noah Valenstein described the appropriation of funds as "a hallmark moment for Florida."
"The governor's leadership and support from the Florida Legislature have resulted in a historic budget that will accelerate Everglades restoration, improve water quality, enhance water supply, further coastal resiliency efforts and restore our beaches," Valenstein said in a statement.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Ron DeSantis, Florida budget, Everglades restoration, blue-green algae, red tide, Image