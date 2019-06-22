Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget appropriates record amount of funding for environment

Posted By on Sat, Jun 22, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY HEIN MÜCK VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
With the stroke of his pen on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' signed a state budget that appropriates the largest amount of funding for Everglades restoration and other environmental efforts in state history.

Included in the $90.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is $682 million for Everglades restoration and water resource protection.

That includes:
  • $417 million for Everglades restoration
  • $100 million for spring restoration
  • $40 million for alternative water supply
  • $25 million for research and remediation efforts to study and combat blue-green algae and red tide
  • $100 million in water quality improvement projects
Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary Noah Valenstein described the appropriation of funds as "a hallmark moment for Florida."

"The governor's leadership and support from the Florida Legislature have resulted in a historic budget that will accelerate Everglades restoration, improve water quality, enhance water supply, further coastal resiliency efforts and restore our beaches," Valenstein said in a statement.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New report says Orlando area minimum wage earners have to work 85 hours a week to afford cheapest apartments Read More

  2. Florida woman whose husband tried to run her over is arrested for turning in his guns to police Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slashes nearly $1.7 million in funding for UCF's downtown campus from budget Read More

  4. Investigators search for possibly 27 more bodies buried at Florida's notorious Dozier School for Boys Read More

  5. Trump says ICE will deport 'millions of illegal aliens' next week – here's what Florida immigrants should know Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation