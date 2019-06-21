For Your Health, Shin Guard and Gillian Carter lead a skramz-heavy charge at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Gillian Carter, For Your Health, Shin Guard and Throwin Up, Will’s Pub, June 20
Shin Guard at Will's Pub
Without question, screamo
isn’t for everyone. Most of the time, I’m not even sure it’s for me. But this recent Bad Balloon
showcase featured an onslaught of acts who come from the respectable skramz
side of the checkered screamo street, resolutely opposite all the abominable bands that the so-called scene kids
listen to.
For Your Health at Will's Pub
Unlike those other screeching affronts to taste, the intensity of this night’s bands has a more direct lineage to the true roots of hardcore,
which makes all the difference in the world. Hardcore punk is all about catharsis of some kind. And these are bands that leverage the full force of the form to explore a fuller spectrum of emotion.
Shin Guard at Will's Pub
Featured at the center of the bill were a couple bands – For Your Health and Shin Guard – who are on an Eastern U.S. tour together promoting a split album, Death of Spring,
released just last month.
For Your Health
For Your Health at Will's Pub
are an emotional hardcore
group from Columbus, Ohio. Yes, their well-constructed rock does dare to occasionally venture into melodic moments of crystal instrumental clarity. But their power is never in dispute with a raging live delivery that knows how to live on the edge.
For Your Health at Will's Pub
As if to certify the affiliation between the two touring bands, members of Shin Guard joined in on parts of For Your Health’s set.
For Your Health at Will's Pub
As for Shin Guard,
this Pittsburgh crew is anything but your basic hardcore band. What they are is an incredibly dynamic storm that pulls from all kinds of intensity and orchestrates it into an ambitious display of artistry.
Shin Guard at Will's Pub
Vocally, they’ve got a three-singer arsenal
that can flex a sonic wingspan that goes from card-carrying screams to blackened hydra shrieks to purging death-metal growls.
Shin Guard at Will's Pub
Shin Guard at Will's Pub
Instrumentally, their palette is expansive, technical and progressive. And with the whole maelstrom guided by deeply expressive intent, the result is layered emotional rock
that, though ferocious, is a thing of meticulous craft.
Gillian Carter at Will's Pub
Bookending the touring acts were a couple Florida bands. Palm Bay’s Gillian Carter,
as usual, represented especially hard. Flagbearers of heavy music that’s as progressive as it is extreme, the sonically acrobatic trio continue to earn their spot on the Florida heavy vanguard.
Gillian Carter at Will's Pub
Few bands today can deliver emotion and power with such equal measure as Gillian Carter. At this point in their craft and expression, their widescreen vision of post-hardcore is on a master level when it comes to pushing the possibilities of heavy music.
Throwin Up at Will's Pub
Opening were Orlando’s Throwin Up.
Befitting their name, this raw hardcore crew comes on in a violent fit. With ever-shifting tempo and bearing, they never stay long enough in one space to let you get comfortable. They go from menacing groove to hovering dread to full avalanche, often in the stretch of a single punk blast. And it equals a restless fury.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Throwin Up at Will's Pub
