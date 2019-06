Porn Film Festival Vienna comes to the Nook to showcase the future of porn

click to enlarge Image via Porn Film Festival Vienna/Facebook

Still from Pieles, directed by Eduardo Casanova

Screw the System @ The Nook on Robinson

Hey, you watch porn, right? Sure, we all do. But have you ever thought about porn’s relationship to basically every new technology that humanity comes up with? Johannes Grenzfurthner, an Austrian artist and filmmaker, stops into the Nook this week to give an entertaining lecture on porn’s feedback with the society in which it exists and how to use that to subvert oppressive gender and sexuality frameworks. Plus, at the end, he’s going to screen some of the best shorts from this year’s Porn Film Festival Vienna to provide some eyes-on examples of just how to do that. Probably not the best night to stop into the Nook if you’ve got hangups about wee-wees andhoo-has.7 p.m. Saturday, June 22; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson