Porn Film Festival Vienna comes to the Nook to showcase the future of porn

-
Image via Porn Film Festival Vienna/Facebook
-
Still from Pieles, directed by Eduardo Casanova
Hey, you watch porn, right? Sure, we all do. But have you ever thought about porn’s relationship to basically every new technology that humanity comes up with? Johannes Grenzfurthner, an Austrian artist and filmmaker, stops into the Nook this week to give an entertaining lecture on porn’s feedback with the society in which it exists and how to use that to subvert oppressive gender and sexuality frameworks. Plus, at the end, he’s going to screen some of the best shorts from this year’s Porn Film Festival Vienna to provide some eyes-on examples of just how to do that. Probably not the best night to stop into the Nook if you’ve got hangups about wee-wees and
hoo-has.
7 p.m. Saturday, June 22; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
.
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., June 22, 7 p.m.
Price:
free
Film