The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Improv hosts Jeremy Piven a year after multiple women came forward with sexual assault allegations

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge gal_jeremy-piven.jpg
You probably know Jeremy Piven from his career-defining role as the foul-mouthed power broker Ari Gold from HBO’s Entourage, for which he won three Emmys and a Golden Globe. But what you might not remember – and we have to admit that we didn’t until we did a modicum of research before writing this blurb – was that Piven was accused in 2017 by eight different women of inappropriate behavior in incidents spanning decades. Piven’s defense was to voluntarily take a polygraph test – a notoriously inaccurate method of determining whether or not someone is telling the truth – and claim that the women were after fame or money, though none of them seem to have sought either. Piven stops into the Orlando Improv this weekend for a one-night engagement on something of a career rehabilitation tour, though whether or not he deserves that chance is really up to you.

7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23 | Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive | 407-480-5233 | theimprovorlando.com | $30-$60

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Jeremy Piven
@ Orlando Improv
9101 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., June 23, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Price: $30-$60
Comedy
Map
Location Details Orlando Improv
9101 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-480-5233
Comedy Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jeremy Piven @ Orlando Improv

    • Sun., June 23, 7 & 9:30 p.m. $30-$60

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump says ICE will deport 'millions of illegal aliens' next week – here's what Florida immigrants should know Read More

  2. Disney might be ready to finally admit that their current FastPass+ system sucks Read More

  3. Classic Orlando bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors reopens: Our first impressions Read More

  4. Filling a bag of hot air: Baby Trump's big Orlando adventure Read More

  5. Orlando counter-protest 'Win With Love' rally will host the baby Trump balloon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation