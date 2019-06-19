Orlando Improv hosts Jeremy Piven a year after multiple women came forward with sexual assault allegations

click to enlarge
You probably know Jeremy Piven from his career-defining role as the foul-mouthed power broker Ari Gold from HBO’s Entourage
, for which he won three Emmys and a Golden Globe. But what you might not remember – and we have to admit that we didn’t until we did a modicum of research before writing this blurb – was that Piven was accused in 2017 by eight different women of inappropriate behavior in incidents spanning decades. Piven’s defense was to voluntarily take a polygraph test – a notoriously inaccurate method of determining whether or not someone is telling the truth – and claim that the women were after fame or money, though none of them seem to have sought either. Piven stops into the Orlando Improv this weekend for a one-night engagement on something of a career rehabilitation tour, though whether or not he deserves that chance is really up to you.
7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23 | Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive | 407-480-5233 | theimprovorlando.com
| $30-$60
