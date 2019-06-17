The Heard

Monday, June 17, 2019

Tampa-born pastor and viral star Bishop Bullwinkle dead at age 70

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 4:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BISHOP BULLWINKLE/YOUTUBE
  • Photo via Bishop Bullwinkle/Youtube
It’s a sad day for fans of viral Tampa Bay talent. Family members have confirmed that Bishop Bullwinkle, the Plant City pastor — and man behind “Hell 2 Da Naw Naw” — has died at age 70.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our father Bishop Bullwinkle,” a statement on social media reads. “He has booked a show in Heaven to perform for our Heavenly Father and for once, he couldn’t be late. We love you sir and please book us the VIP room for us when we meet again.”

The Tampa-born Bullwinkle — whose real name was Bernard Thomas — has appeared in a handful of hit videos, but “Hell 2 Da Naw Naw” was by far his most popular; it’s garnered 37 million views on his own YouTube channel alone.

The Chicago Reader compared his output to that of other famed black humorists like Rudy Ray Moore. Those who got a chance to see the Southern soul icon in person will remember him for his transgressive takedown of preachers and pretty much anyone else who caught his ire.



The world will never be the same.



