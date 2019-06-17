Monday, June 17, 2019
Lake Nona's Boxi Park will host a Dochi donut pop-up shop
By Christian Casale
on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 4:55 PM
Boxi Park in Lake Nona has announced that Dochi, the makers of Japanese Mochi donuts,
will host a pop-up store from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.
The donuts will go for $2.50 each, with a half-dozen priced at $13.
Mochi donuts are a hybrid between American donuts and Japanese mochi, which come together to make a treat with a crispy crunch and then a soft, chewy interior.
Boxi Park is an outdoor dining venue constructed out of 13 repurposed shipping containers, with each container featuring a different restaurant concept.
