Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 17, 2019

Tip Jar

Lake Nona's Boxi Park will host a Dochi donut pop-up shop

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge DOCHI DONUTS
  • Dochi Donuts
Boxi Park in Lake Nona has announced that Dochi, the makers of Japanese Mochi donuts, will host a pop-up store from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.

The donuts will go for $2.50 each, with a half-dozen priced at $13.

Mochi donuts are a hybrid between American donuts and Japanese mochi, which come together to make a treat with a crispy crunch and then a soft, chewy interior.

Boxi Park is an outdoor dining venue constructed out of 13 repurposed shipping containers, with each container featuring a different restaurant concept.



Location Details Boxi Park
6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.
South
Orlando, FL
Food Truck and Contemporary
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump says ICE will deport 'millions of illegal aliens' next week – here's what Florida immigrants should know Read More

  2. Disney might be ready to finally admit that their current FastPass+ system sucks Read More

  3. Classic Orlando bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors reopens: Our first impressions Read More

  4. Filling a bag of hot air: Baby Trump's big Orlando adventure Read More

  5. Trump crowd-tests new campaign slogan, rehashes 2016 talking points at Orlando re-election launch Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation