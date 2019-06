Lake Nona's Boxi Park will host a Dochi donut pop-up shop

click to enlarge Dochi Donuts

Boxi Park in Lake Nona has announced that Dochi, the makers of Japanese Mochi donuts, will host a pop-up store from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.The donuts will go for $2.50 each, with a half-dozen priced at $13.Mochi donuts are a hybrid between American donuts and Japanese mochi, which come together to make a treat with a crispy crunch and then a soft, chewy interior.Boxi Park is an outdoor dining venue constructed out of 13 repurposed shipping containers, with each container featuring a different restaurant concept.