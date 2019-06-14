Trump's campaign polling says he's down by 7 points to Joe Biden among Florida voters

click to enlarge
If the 2020 presidential election were held tomorrow between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president would whip the 45th president, a poll shows.
The internal data from the Trump campaign's March poll was obtained by ABC News
. It shows Biden beating Trump by seven points in Florida, and, surprisingly, by double digits in battleground states like Pennsylvania.
While the poll, which was conducted from March 15 to March 28, cited Biden's 55-to-39 lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, as well as his 51-to-41 lead over Trump in Wisconsin, specific numbers for Florida weren't broken out.
Neither were figures of how Trump would match up against any other members of the enormous field of Democratic primary candidates.
"These leaked number are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the president, and the beginning of the Democratic candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message," Brad Parscale, Trump campaign manager, told ABC News in a statement.
Parscale claimed the Trump campaign has since seen "huge swings in the president's favor across the 17 states" that were polled.
No further data, competing or supporting, has been released.
The polling release comes on the heels of Trump's scheduled visit to Orlando on Tuesday as part of his official 2020 re-election campaign launch.
