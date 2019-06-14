Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 14, 2019

Bloggytown

Trump's campaign polling says he's down by 7 points to Joe Biden among Florida voters

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 5:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JOE BIDEN
  • Photo via Joe Biden
If the 2020 presidential election were held tomorrow between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president would whip the 45th president, a poll shows.

The internal data from the Trump campaign's March poll was obtained by ABC News. It shows Biden beating Trump by seven points in Florida, and, surprisingly, by double digits in battleground states like Pennsylvania.

While the poll, which was conducted from March 15 to March 28, cited Biden's 55-to-39 lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, as well as his 51-to-41 lead over Trump in Wisconsin, specific numbers for Florida weren't broken out.

Neither were figures of how Trump would match up against any other members of the enormous field of Democratic primary candidates.



"These leaked number are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the president, and the beginning of the Democratic candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message," Brad Parscale, Trump campaign manager, told ABC News in a statement.

Parscale claimed the Trump campaign has since seen "huge swings in the president's favor across the 17 states" that were polled.

No further data, competing or supporting, has been released.

The polling release comes on the heels of Trump's scheduled visit to Orlando on Tuesday as part of his official 2020 re-election campaign launch.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida church plans a three-day ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference Read More

  2. Trump 2020 launch rally in Orlando next week will likely be a pain in your ass Read More

  3. Florida law now allows self-driving vehicles without human passengers on the road Read More

  4. Can't nobody tell me nothin', because every whole Publix sub is on sale this week Read More

  5. Pitbull's Miami Grill opens new location in Kissimmee near Disney parks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation