Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Lonesome drifter Orville Peck rides into Orlando this September

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 1:19 PM

click image PHOTO VIA CROSSROADS PRESENTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Crossroads Presents/Facebook
Masked and anonymous crooner Orville Peck has announced an Orlando show as part of a North American tour starting in August. Coming on visually like David Lynch's take on the Lone Ranger with a ghostly sound redolent of Roy Orbison, Peck's self-described "homoerotic cowboy pop" has caught the attention of critics, fans and venerable indie Sub Pop Records, which just issued his debut album Pony.

This is one of only two Florida dates for Peck, and his Atlanta show has already sold out, so you'd best draw that credit card quick.

Orville Peck rambles on in to the Social on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


