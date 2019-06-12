Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues Pulse proclamation, forgets to mention LGBTQ community

@GovRonDeSantis has stripped any mention of the #LGBTQ community in remembering #Pulse . This is completely straight-washed and an insult to #HD47 . Based on these side-by-side Pulse proclamations, Governor Rick Scott was a better friend to LGBTQ Floridians than DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/2nvUE343XG

Today we mourn the loss of life of 49 innocent victims of an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that targeted the LGBTQ and Hispanic community, and Florida as a whole. In honor of their memory, I am ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff.