Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Angel Du$t expands the hardcore palate at Soundbar

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 2:11 PM

Angel Du$t is one of the more interesting punk bands on paper, or the world wide web as it were, and it all comes down to their joyously poppy sounds that cut through the musical stereotypes of hardcore and punk. The way Angel Du$t have avoided the dreaded pop-punk category is impressive – they’re melodic hardcore with influence from the Lemonheads, and they write catchy songs that will seemingly never erase their integral punk identity. The supergroup from Baltimore with singer Justice Tripp from Trapped Under Ice and drummer Daniel Fang from Turnstile doesn’t seem overtly in thrall to the usual influences, like Cro-Mags or Negative Approach. Turning instead to Bad Brains as primary exemplar of punk, they switch up the hardcore game with captivating hooks that allow for a high-energy show with a fraction of the pit injuries. Angel Du$t graces Soundbar with their sweet melodies and almost-local hardcore-slingers Gouge Away.

with Gouge Away, Glitterer | 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | 407- 456-1391 | soundbarorl.com | $15

