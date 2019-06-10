'Support rally' planned for Florida Rep. Mike Hill, who laughed at jokes about murdering gay people

click to enlarge
-
photo via Florida House of Representatives website
-
Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola
State Rep. Mike Hill, a Florida Republican one step away from placing his career on a wooden barge, pushing it out into the ocean and lighting it on fire with a flaming arrow, plans to hold a “support rally” this week in front of the newspaper that released an audio recording of him laughing at the idea of killing gay people.
Over the weekend an Eventbrite page was created for “Mike Hill Rally for Support
,” that plans to meet on Saturday, June 15, in front of the Pensacola News-Journal
, which they refer to as the “Fake News Headquarters.”
“Tired of the fake news media sensationalism? Yes? Join us as we show support for their latest victim. We are tired of their propaganda!” says the event, which also shows a picture of News-Journal
columnist Andy Marlette, who first reported
on Hill’s controversial audio recording.
It’s worth noting that the group that created the event, “Supporters of Mike Hill who are against Fake News,” has no history of any other events on Eventbrite or anywhere else, and is clearly a real group of real people and not just Mike alone in his office yell-typing into his iPad.
Hill, who represents Florida’s District 1, has since promoted the event to his followers on Twitter and Facebook. Details on this event are scarce and it’s unclear exactly who will show up for this. But considering Hill’s district also elected congressman Matt “It’s not funny to throw milkshakes at me
” Gaetz, anything is possible.
As of now, it’s unclear exactly what the purpose of this rally is, other than attacking the newspaper that did their job and supporting Hill’s right to joke, laugh and further marginalize a historically marginalized community.
However, this is just the latest serving in a seemingly never ending, all-you-can-eat bigot buffet for Hill. Last week, after both Democratic and Republican
leaders pressured Hill to apologize, the lawmaker issued an “apology
,” not for his callous reaction to laughing at murdering gay people, but rather for his tone and not correcting a man’s lack of Bible knowledge.
Since then, Democratic leaders including State Sen. Janet Cruz
and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who is openly gay, have called for Hill to resign, which has caused the Republican to block any and all critics on Twitter. So far, Hill’s ongoing and unconstitutional block list
includes members of the media, civil rights groups, colleagues, and a Pulse survivor.
