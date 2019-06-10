FastPass just got a lot less desirable for one Disney World park

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Disney
-
The previous entrance to the Great Movie Ride at DHS. The building will house the upcoming Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction
On Aug. 29 the long-anticipated East Coast version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Much like the recently opened Disneyland version, the WDW Star Wars land is expected to draw record crowds. As the Orlando team closely watches the West Coast rollout, we’re starting to see how DHS will handle the expected record crowd levels.
No reservation-only system like the one used at Disneyland means DHS will need to handle crowd control in other ways. Last week we were given a glimpse of what that system will be when trying to book FastPasses, Disney World’s free line-skipping program. Hollywood Studios uses a two-tiered FastPass system
with more popular shows and rides in Tier One, which guests can book one attraction from ahead of time, with less popular rides and shows in a second tier, which guests can pick two attractions from. After all three pre-booked FastPasses are used (or their reservation time has passed), guests can then book more FastPasses if any are available.
Starting on Aug. 29
nearly all rides in the park are moving to Tier One, meaning guests can only book one ahead of time, while the majority of the park’s shows shift to Tier Two.
The shift would mean that guests can only reserve one ride in the entire park ahead of time. Beginning on August 29, Tier 1 will include Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers, Toy Story Mania, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and the Tower of Terror. Currently, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror are found in Tier 2.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run inside the new Star Wars land will open without FastPass+ but is designed for both FastPasses and Single Riders queues to open at a later date. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance which will
click to enlarge
-
Image via Disney
-
Concept art for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway
open at a slightly later date than the rest of the Galaxy’s Edge will also open with no FastPass at first but is designed for it to open at a later date. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is scheduled to open in spring of 2020. It is already visible on the FastPass section of the WDW website and My Disney Experience app. While no official details have been confirmed by Disney, Mickey’s Railway is expected to open with FastPass options available right away or very soon after.
Between Sept. 1 and early November, Disney has added
Extra, Extra Magic Hours with the park opening for on-site guests at 6 A.M. giving on-site guests three hours of exclusive park access with select attractions open during the extended hours. August 29 through the 31, DHS will open at 6 A.M. for all guests. Daily Extra, Extra Magic Hours starting at 7 A.M. will also be available daily at both Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom between Aug. 29 and Nov. 2. Epcot will still offer their current Extra Magic Hours on select days.
So far, no changes have occurred for the two-tiered FastPass systems at the Animal Kingdom and Epcot. Magic Kingdom’s single tier FastPass system has also not seen any updates.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.